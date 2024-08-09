Multi-million pound plans to improve well-loved Wolverhampton arts centre in motion

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Newhampton Arts Centre (NAC) in Whitmore Reans was developed as a joint venture between the city council and the City of Wolverhampton College, after a school that occupied the older buildings on the site – facing Newhampton Road – closed in 1989.

Up until last year, the site was still owned by both bodies, with the main school buildings and newer theatre block in the hands of the college, and Wolverhampton Council owning the studio block and buildings to the north. A central courtyard, which provides access to the centre from Dunkley Street, was divided equally between the two.

The site is now owned by the council, and since it took ownership has been awarded £1.5 million to cover works including the acquisition, legal and surveyor fees and immediate renovation and restoration work.

The essential work included repairs to the toilet blocks and a complete overhaul of the central heating system with the replacement of boilers.

Newhampton Arts Centre, Wolverhampton. Chief Executive Trevelyan Wright.

Now that the work is complete, NAC chief executive Trevelyan Wright is hoping to scout for and pitch to new investors in a project to complete repairs on its century-old roof, and fix the 'beautiful' Edwardian windows so they're fit for purpose.

Speaking exclusively to the Express & Star, Trevelyan said: "This will cost around £3.5 million, it seems like a lot but the work is highly technical and requires a mixture of specialist people to fix it - we're hoping a fundraiser will help with this."