Kidderminster Tesco to shut up shop for weeks for 'refresh'

The Foley Park shop on Stourport Road in Kidderminster will shut for the makeover from 11pm on Friday.

Tesco customers will be welcomed back into the store upon its re-opening on September 5.

A sign could be seen on the door of the shop on Friday afternoon alerting customers to its pending closure.

A Tesco spokesman said: "Our Foley Park Express store will be closed from 11pm on Friday for a refresh.

"We look forward to welcoming customers back when the store is due to re-open on Thursday, September 5.

"Whilst the store is closed, our Kidderminster Superstore on Castle Road will be open as usual for customers."