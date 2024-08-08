Ladder for the Black Country: Training provider calls on employers to support pre-apprenticeship programme

Performance Through People in Walsall is urging employers across the region to come forward to engage in Path2Apprenticeships, a new pre-apprenticeship programme providing young people aged between 19-29 with the skills and training to kick start their careers through apprenticeships.

Funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority, Performance Through People is a delivery partner and will work with employers and candidates to provide tailored training, support and coaching to ensure the programme aligns with each individual industries requirement.

As a result of the pre-apprenticeship training, Performance Through People are looking for West Midlands employers who can offer high quality apprenticeship placements across a range of sectors including engineering, early years, health and social care, business administration and accounting.

Performance Through People business development manager Maureen Begum said: “We understand that employers are struggling to find the right candidates with the right skills for the job.

“Path2Apprenticeships is a bespoke programme that will get young people apprenticeship ready, providing them with the skills, coaching and development they need to get off to a flying start.

“We will work with employers to ensure that the programme fulfils their recruitment needs, sourcing motivated candidates who are eager to learn and grow- they just need the opportunity from an employer.”

Dudley and Oldbury based precision tube manufacturer, Marcegaglia UK is one of the first employers to offer manufacturing apprenticeships through the Path2Apprenticeship initiative:

Marcegaglia said: “We are a market leading high volume manufacturer and have struggled to find candidates with the right skills and this programme is perfect for us.

“Performance Through People work closely with us to understand the skills gaps we have, and key attributes we are looking for in candidates.”

Performance Through People engineering manager Kevin Newell added: “Path2Apprenticeships is an exciting opportunity for employers to work with us to find motivated candidates to bridge those skills gaps.

“If you can offer apprenticeship placements through the Path2Apprenticeships please get in touch with us, we will discuss your individual requirements and work with candidates to get them job ready.”