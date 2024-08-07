Village pub poised to reopen after year-long closure and £330,000 makeover

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Talbot in Low Street, Cheslyn Hay, is now The New Talbot.

It opens on Friday, August 8 as a family friendly community local.

The upgrade has been carried out by Heineken-owned Star Pubs.

Good value quality pub food and live entertainment are to be a major feature of the new-look pub.

Funds have been spent on a top-to-toe redecoration of the interior of The New Talbot to create an open space with sports area including revamped pool table, darts board and TV showing Sky Sports and TNT Sports, a bar and a comfortable lounge/dining space.