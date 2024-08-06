Multi-storey car park sale completes Goold Estates’ 20-year Walsall regeneration

Goold Estates has sold the freehold of the four-storey St. Matthew’s Quarter car park on George Street, to a private investor for an undisclosed fee.

The deal for the 4.3-acre site incorporates an Asda superstore, ground floor retail terrace with eight units, and a residential block comprising 41 apartments at Shannon’s View.

Goold Estates’ final remaining retail unit on George Street is also under offer in a separate transaction.

The assets form part of St Matthew’s Quarter, a £50 million retail and leisure scheme developed by a joint venture between Goold Estates and St Modwen.

The development, which has transformed the southern end of Walsall High Street, includes the £2.7 million Goldmine Centre, home to Walsall Studio School and Sixth, and more than 70,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space, let to occupiers including B&M and Poundland.

The sale of adjacent land on George Street also paved the way for the construction of The Ladder School, an alternative provision free school, which is part of The Mercian Trust.

Goold Estates will now focus on Foundry Business Park, the £28m regeneration of brownfield land within Bilston Urban Village, Wolverhampton City Council’s mixed use regeneration project. Foundry Business Park will deliver 166,500 sq ft of urban logistics and industrial units on a 12-acre plot, ranging in size from 2,500 to 60,000 sq ft.

Anthony Williams, property director at Goold Estates, said: “We are very proud of what we have achieved in Walsall. We’ve transformed an area of dilapidated and vacant buildings into a vibrant and modern mixed-use retail, residential and educational scheme, which is now occupied by a variety of local and national retailers.

“The efforts of all those involved in the scheme is appreciated, including Gowling WLG, which provided legal advice throughout.

“We’re now looking forward to starting on site at our new development at Foundry Business Park in Bilston and are already taking enquiries on the larger units.”

Goold Estates is a commercial property management, investment and development company which owns an industrial multi-let, distribution and trading estate property portfolio across the West Midlands.

The St. Matthew’s Quarter car park was sold at auction by Allsop, with Andrew Price of AP Investments acting as joint agent for Goold Estates.