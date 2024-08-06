Hub leader appointed to drive business growth

Rachel Wood has been appointed Growth Hub manager and will oversee the organisation’s work in the south of Staffordshire supporting diverse businesses, from start-ups to large established firms, across the region to drive economic growth.

The hub is funded by the UK Government and acts as a focal point for ambitious small and medium-sized businesses by referring them to tailored programmes and networks, as well as providing links to specialist information, advice and services.

She brings a deep-rooted working knowledge of the local economic landscape to the position, alongside 25 years’ experience in business, local government and academia, in roles including project manager, advisor and economic development officer.

She said: “I’m excited to have been appointed Growth Hub manager and look forward to working with the excellent team of committed experts who are on hand to support start-ups, SMEs and established businesses across Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire.

“Working for various organisations over the years has helped me build up knowledge and focus on driving sustained growth, including most recently helping SMEs to commercialise new products and services and move their business forward through innovation.

“I now look forward to helping businesses in the south of the county power up their business growth ambitions, drawing on the wide range of resources available to them through the Growth Hub service.”

To find out more support available, call Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Business Helpline on 0300 111 8002.