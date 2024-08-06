Harris Lamb instructed on new-build industrial scheme in Stafford

Construction on Scarlet Court, a high-specification development comprising of 33,000 sq ft of commercial space housed across 11 units, is well underway with an anticipated completion date of October, meaning occupiers could be in occupation by the end of the year.

Located to the front of the successful Redhill Business Park close to Stafford town centre, the buildings range from 2,043 to 5,112 sq ft, and will comprise of steel portal frame units built to shell specification to provide occupiers with flexibility on fit out.

Andrew Groves, director at Harris Lamb’s Stoke office, said: “We are delighted to be involved in this scheme, which builds out the last remaining plot at Redhill and will provide much-needed high quality space in the Stafford area.

“SME businesses seeking space in the region currently have very few options due to the low vacancy levels in Stafford and the surrounding area, and these units are being built to a best in class specification suitable for warehousing, industrial or trade counter uses and can be let individually or combined to suit occupiers’ space requirements.

“Having undertaken some preliminary marketing, we have generated a very good level of early interest, and with the scheme expected to complete within the next three months, we anticipate that escalating in the coming weeks,” he added.

Developer Steve Weller who is delivering the scheme, said: “For some years now, demand for high quality industrial buildings throughout Staffordshire has outstripped supply and I was keen to bring forward opportunities to suit SMEs and provide them with flexible commercial solutions.

“Work on these units is progressing at a pace and we are confident that the completed scheme will be well received by businesses wanting to site themselves in a prime UK location with great access links."