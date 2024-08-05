Sneak peek of new Merry Hill gym complete with sauna and massage rooms

The fitness operator is making its UK debut at the Brierley Hill shopping centre.

XF Gym will open the centre this autumn on the Upper Mall, occupying 40,000 sq ft of the former Debenhams store.

The open-plan space is being fitted with the latest equipment and a range of courses and classes will be on offer including strength, dance, yoga, boxing, high-intensity interval training and cycling.

XF Gym will open daily from 5am to 11pm and will also include wellness facilities including sauna, steam room, massage chairs and tanning.

Laurence Benson, chief executive at XF Gym, said: “The Merry Hill team continues to do an outstanding job of making the centre a community-focused hub. There is a genuine emphasis on bringing top-tier leisure operators to the centre, which XF Gym is thrilled to be a part of, making Merry Hill more than just a shopping destination.

"XF Gym is currently constructing an unparalleled athletic environment where members will be united in a singular goal of living better. This starts by improving health, fitness, and wellness, but also by being in a welcoming space where members can socialise, meet and make friends, and become part of a supportive community.

"Our pre-sale has been excitingly successful, showing us that there is a true demand for a new experience in the market. We cannot wait to welcome everyone soon.”

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, added: “We are thrilled to share a glimpse of the XF Gym location, which will be opening its doors at Merry Hill this autumn. This marks our first fitness offering at the centre, and not only do XF believe in creating community like we do, but bringing a first of its kind to our customers takes us into the second half of 2024 with a bang.

“The space is one that will foster a welcoming atmosphere where visitors can enjoy its top-class facilities, classes and wellness offerings at a time of day that best suits them. We're always looking for ways to improve our complete shopping, leisure and food offering to give our visitors new, exciting and convenient ways to really enjoy the time they spend at Merry Hill.

“We very much look forward to welcoming XF to the community.”