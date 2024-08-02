Passenger numbers up 9pc at Birmingham Airport in July

https://da.ily/x8mlwjv

During July 1,343,812 passengers were handled by Birmingham Airport.

It had 4,279 flights arrive and 4,258 depart during the month.

The leading destinations for passengers in July were Palma, Majorca; Dublin and Dubai.

Easyjet launched a new route to Hurghada in Egypt during July.

The airport's terminal operations director Al Titterington has said that it has prepared for its busiest summer on record as numbers have returned to pre-Covid levels.

It has built temporary facilities to aid passengers get ready for security and also has additional customer service staff on hand to help.

Passengers are asked to familiarise themselves with liquid rules and advice from airlines on when to arrive for check in.