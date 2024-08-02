New Greggs in Bloxwich creates two jobs

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It has created creating two new jobs for the area in Bloxwich with the move from 145 High Street to a larger unit at 216-218 High Street.

The shop will stock freshly-prepared Greggs favourites.

The opening hours are Monday to Saturday, 6.30am to 7pm and Sunday, 8.30am to 6pm

Shop manager Callum Mansell said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our new and improved shop in Bloxwich, with two new members joining the existing team. We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”