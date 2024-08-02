More events to boost Stafford town centre

Around 20 businesses, including furniture and gift retailers, beauty salons, community shops and a swimming trainer, attended the first two workshops held as part of a new ‘High Street Boost’ campaign.

Launched by Stafford Borough Council with consultancy Good2Great, who have retail sector experience across the Midlands, the free events cover a range of topics.

“It was exciting to see the enthusiasm for the initiative – there was a great buzz in the room at the initial two events,” said Sally Themans of Good2Great.

“We discussed topics such as digital marketing strategies, customer and community engagement techniques, sales, window dressing, marketing and administration. There are five modules which customer-facing Stafford town centre businesses can book on to, with individual support on offer.

“There is limited availability of these modules with half already being booked up, so we would urge people to secure their spots as soon as possible.

“However, it is hoped if demand is sufficiently high, more capacity can be added,” Sally explained.

A team of retail experts including Kate Gittins, former manager of Britain’s best market, will deliver support and advice on the premises of the businesses at a time to suit owners. There will also be similar programmes rolled out in Stone and Eccleshall in September and October.

Kate added: “This is is a great opportunity for independent businesses to enhance their operations, attract more customers and increase profitability.”

The next workshops, which also allow businesses to network together, will be at The Posthouse in Greengate Street, Stafford, on Thursday August 22 from 8.30am to 10am and Tuesday September 17 from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Places are limited to 20 businesses per event and places can be booked at https://good-2-great-8499938.hs-sites.com/staffordhighstreetboost

The retail initiative is one part of a £500,000 programme being rolled out to help businesses in Stafford borough, backed by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.