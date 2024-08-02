Ladder for Staffordshire: County council launches fully-funded recruitment service for business

As part of the county council, the team is absolutely focused on getting to know businesses to find exceptional candidates that don’t just suit the job opportunity, but also the company.

Stone Technologies in Action Gate, Stafford, is the latest in a long line of businesses recommending the service to Staffordshire businesses.

Alison Hodgens, director of people operations, said: “We really value working with Staffordshire Jobs and Careers. What’s special about them is that they get to know the candidates and us as a business.

"They come in regularly to make sure that they understand our needs, and the people that come from Staffordshire Jobs and Careers are ready and want to work.

"As a local and socially conscious company, we’re committed to supporting local talent, so the fit with Staffordshire Jobs and Careers is perfect. We would highly recommend them.

"The fact that it’s a fully-funded service with no charges and no hidden costs is a real bonus.”

As well as the no-cost guarantee, Staffordshire Jobs and Careers also adds real added value to every business by also exploring a wider range of government and partner training and support programmes and supporting development of advertising strategies that can include the Staffordshire Jobs and Careers job search that see thousands of local visitors a month.

Interested? Register your interest in working with the Staffordshire Jobs and Careers recruitment experts. Recruiting the right talent for your business – visit staffsjobscareers.com