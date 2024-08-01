Takeaway offer for Wolves fans at new restaurant

Nekare in Deans Road opened to customers on Wednesday.

Owner Shihab Rahman's new business has created six jobs.

He is following in the footsteps of his father Ataur Rahman who owned the Tettenhall Royal Tandoori in the 1980s.

He invited his mother Afsana Rahman to cut the ribbon for the opening on Wednesday night.

The restaurant's name means Bengal Wolf and reflects the fact that Shihab from Wednesfield is a season ticket holder at Molineux.

He has invested a five-figure sum in opening the restaurant in the former Bonnie’s Kitchen and Midnight Balti building.

Nekare will be open from 5pm Wednesday to Monday and will be closed on Tuesdays. There will be a collection and delivery service.

It is unlicensed and no alcohol is allowed on the premises