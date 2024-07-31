Young savers invited to squirrel away savings

The Brierley Hill-headquartered society offers a variety of young savers accounts.

My Squirrel Saver is available to customers up to 11-years-old.

Area director Cara Powell said; "With us heading into the summer holidays, it’s a great time to call into one of our local branches and speak with one of our friendly knowledgeable staff who can talk through our different child accounts and help you decide on the right product for you and your child.

"Over the summer holidays our branches are a fun place to be with plenty to keep the children occupied from colouring sheets and balloons to face painters on selected dates."

Face painting is offered on Friday, August 2 at Gornal Wood branch from 1pm to 3pm, Brierley Hill on Auugst 6, 11am to 2pm; Perton, August 7 and Kingswinford, August 8, from 1pm to 3pm.

Squirrel saver balloons are also available to young savers throughout August at all branches.

Parents interested in opening a young savers account can visit any branch or get in touch with the customer service team on 01384 231414 or e-mail enquiries@dudleybuildingsociety.co.uk