Discount retailer opens in former Wilko today, creating 30 jobs

A fast-growing retail chain opens at a former Wilko store in the Black Country today, creating 30 new jobs.

Discount retailer One Beyond has taken over the Wilko branch in Dudley market place, one of the collapsed chain's largest stores.

The company said it had made a 'six-figure' investment in the 52,000 sq ft premises.

The retailer has already taken over the former Wilko store in Coventry, and in October it revealed it was looking at the possibility of taking over 50 former Wilko branches.

The Barnsley-based company operates the One Below store in Wolverhampton's Mander Centre. It also has branches in the New Square shopping centre in West Bromwich and the Merry Hill centre.

It was formed in 2019 by Chris Edwards and his son Christopher Junior, who founded the now-defunct Poundworld chain.

Poundworld was bought by TPG Capital in 2015, but closed all its stores in 2018.

The company now has more than 120 stores across the country.

The One Below-branded stores initially sought to compete in the £1-and-under market, but the One Beyond brand will focus on items £1 and over.

Christopher Edwards Jr, managing director of One Beyond said: "We’re delighted to be opening our Dudley store, following successful openings in the area.

"We offer thousands of exciting products that would usually be more expensive elsewhere, so we hope that our low prices will benefit even more shoppers in the local area."

The new store will supply lines including beauty and personal care, cleaning, toys and tech accessories, home and pet supplies, as well as garden accessories.

The Dudley Wilko branch closed in September last year after the 93-year-old retailer was plunged into administration.

The Wilko brand was relaunched by Norton Group Holdings as an online retailer, with Wilko-branded products also on sale through The Range chain. The company also re-opened five of its former branches under the Wilko name.