Crowe calls for action on manufacturing

Johnathan Dudley, Oldbury-based partner and head of manufacturing at Crowe, an advisory and consulting business, said: “The UK has a rich history in manufacturing. The knowledge and expertise that the country developed in building railways back in the 18th century was sold around the world. That in turn developed further opportunities for experts in infrastructure and engineering – more great British exports. But the influence of this expertise has slowly been dismantled.

He recently led an initiative to produce a Manifesto for Manufacturing, alongside other voices from industry. It contains reflections on why the industry has struggled, as well as the urgent government action required to restore the UK’s global standing.

The UK has dropped to 12th in terms of national manufacturing output, globally (with an output of £200bn per year) according to analysis of official data by the lobby group Make UK.

Mr Dudley stressed: “The need to appoint a dedicated minister for manufacturing is long overdue. There needs to be a strategic approach to national infrastructure projects and the manufacturing base which is, after all, the engine room of our national economy and a key aspect of levelling up.

“Determining a long-term strategy, a minister for manufacturing can light the fuse of a new industrial revolution in the UK by aligning innovation, economic development, education and support nearly a million green jobs to help get this country making, building and adding value again.

“The manufacturing industry is an economic powerhouse in the UK. However, there needs to be a genuine voice in the halls of power which supports investment, growth and job creation, restoring manufacturing’s place as the beating heart of the UK’s economy.”