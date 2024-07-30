Relocated shoe store in Oldbury is opening - here's when

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The branch has moved from Unit 5 to Unit 8a, Oldbury Green Retail Park, Oldbury Ringway, will offer a bigger selection for customers and a range of new brands - and it's opening on Saturday, August 3.

To celebrate the relaunch of the store, Shoe Zone has a number of special offers for customers, including savings on a selection of various styles and seasonal opening offers.

The store will open 9am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The Oldbury store has relocated

Anthony Smith, shoezone chief executive said: “It is exciting to be opening our relocated store in Oldbury, which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.

"We look forward to welcoming our customers into our new store and hope they enjoy the new variety of products available.”

The chain operates from 310 stores and has 2,400 employees across the UK.

There are 152 town centre stores, which stock the core shoezone product range,114 hybrid town centre stores and 44 larger retail park stores which also stock additional brands such as Skechers, Hush Puppies and Kickers.

During an average year shoezone sells 14.5 million pairs of shoes per annum at an average retail price of £13.