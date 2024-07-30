Fresh investment at A&M EDM

A&M EDM in Mornington Road has bought a new Hurco VMX42i three-axis machining centre.

The investment in its precision engineering capabilities has been supported by a UK Government grant to accelerate growth in UK manufacturing small and medium-sized businesses.

The grant was delivered by Sandwell Council and Business Growth West Midlands for the West Midlands Combined Authority.

The new machining centre specifically to manufacture inconel components for aerospace customers.

The milling machine offers strength, rigidity and greater torque at lower revs per minute to successfully machine inconel, which is one of the one of the hardest known materials and challenging to machine without constantly breaking tools.

Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for business and skills, Councillor Sukhbir Gill, said: “This is a great example of how, working in tandem with business, Sandwell Council is determined to drive growth and increase employment. We want Sandwell to be the location of choice for business and would encourage anyone in business or thinking of starting a business however big or small to contact our Sandwell Business Growth Team.”

A&M has grown from a two man start-up in 2002 to a workforce of 82 and sales over £8 million, creating new jobs by applying its engineering expertise in CNC machining, spark and wire electro discharge machining and toolmaking with continuous investment in new technology.

Complex engineering problems are solved quickly for customers in the aerospace, automotive, formula 1, food production, marine, production assembly and space sectors. Since 2014 A&M has trained 20 apprentices, with five current apprentices and four new ones starting in September.

Mark Wingfield, managing director of A&M EDM, said: “Sandwell Council’s support was important; the grant was a refreshingly straightforward process and accelerated our investment in a new machining centre to increase our manufacturing of precision aerospace components.”

Business Growth West Midlands in Sandwell (Sandwell Business Growth team) are managing the UKSPF fund, the grants are available for Sandwell businesses to assist with growth projects. A&M ADM are just one of the successful businesses benefitting from this programme.