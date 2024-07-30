Duo of senior hires strengthens Talbots’ growing commercial property presence

Tracy Pyatt has made the move from Pickering & Butters and Andy Ward moved from MFG Solicitors to join Tracy as a senior associate in the firm.

They will work from the company’s Wolverhampton office to offer commercial property support to the surrounding region’s business community, with Andy’s links to Shropshire also opening up new opportunities for growth in the neighbouring county.

With the new hires, Talbots’ commercial property department now houses 12 specialist members of its team across its offices and turns over more than £1m per year. The team supports clients with a range of needs, including sales, purchases, leases, bridging finance and more.

Nicola Reeve, head of commercial property at Talbots Law, said: “Our team has a long and proven track record of providing a best-in-class service to clients across the country and we’re delighted to bring Tracy and Andy in to support us in delivering this for clients in Wolverhampton and the local area.

"This is a vibrant city and a growing business economy, and we’re delighted we’ve been able to secure such experienced and specialist solicitors who understand our vision and match our ambition for the area.”

Talbots chief executive Dave Hodgetts said: “Being able to attract such outstanding senior talent is a testament to the trajectory we are on and the work our commercial property team have done in recent years.

"Our aim is to establish ourselves as the legal solution of choice for businesses, both regionally and nationally, and these hires strengthen our opportunity to provide a 360-degree service to companies who need legal support.”

Looking ahead further into 2024, the company has already agreed offers with multiple other senior solicitors within the industry and expects to continue the growth of its commercial client offer throughout 2024, with the addition of solicitors at senior level and a new Department head joining in the third quarter.

The firm is projected to turnover more than £25 million in 2024.