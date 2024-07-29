Summer of sport boosts brewery's sales

Davenports, which was established in 1829, has experienced a spike in demand for its own ales, not just through its pubs but also via its Beer at Home service.

Katie McPhilimey, associate marketing director of Davenports, said; “We have certainly seen a boost in sales of our own ales, not just through our pubs, but directly purchased via our Beer at Home service. Cheering on England in the Euros, commiserating with Andy over Wimbledon, now with the Olympics and the sun finally coming out, it seems like the perfect time to take the screen outdoors and light-up the barbecue.

"People are leaning towards heritage brands that deliver the difference in terms of taste and offer that stability in a faddy world of influencer marketing and rapidly changing trends.”

Davenports has also just launched a Summer BBQ Box of 12 mixed ales, six of its Gold Ale and six of its IPA costing £20 plus package and posting through its sales website,