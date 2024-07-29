Popular Wolverhampton pub looking for new owner ahead of big investment and refurb plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An opportunity for an aspiring pub owner has arisen at The Barley Mow on Pennwood Lane, Wolverhampton as the venue announces a big investment plan.

The Barley Mow, Pennwood Lane, Wolverhampton. Picture: Barley Mow

The charming and characterful watering hole has been a staple of the community for more than 400 years, featuring low ceilings and beams set in a traditional bar.

The Barley Mow, Pennwood Lane, Wolverhampton. Picture: Barley Mow

There are now plans to revamp the property and the beer garden, bringing in new external decoration and signage, as well as overhauling the toilet area and building extra storage, to 'ease operation and future-proof' the business.

The listing reads: "Running this pub, you will receive bags of Black Country friendliness. The pub has a fantastic beer garden with picturesque views of the fields that stretch across Penn Common. The Barley Mow is famous for its simple, traditional, local home-cooked food and the diverse range of cask ales shared at annual beer festivals.