Salea and profit rise for Rentokil Initial

Pre-tax profit grew 5.6% to £253 million for the pest control, specialist hygiene and cleaning group, which has offices at Castlegate Way, Dudley,

Chief executive Andy Ransom said: "We remain focused on our plans to create the world's leading pest control company. Our business continues to benefit from global operations in attractive, structural growth markets, enabling another good group performance in the first half of the year."

Mr Ransom added that the North America integration had made strong progress.

"We are focused on re-accelerating organic growth in the region," he said.