New steakhouse restaurant to open in Walsall creating 30 jobs

Toro’s Steakhouse at Walsall Waterfront is creating 30 new jobs.

It will be the brand’s 13th store across the UK as it targets 20 sites by 2025.

The new restaurant is located at the former Pizza Express store and the 3,000 sq ft unit is currently undergoing a major renovation.

It is expected to open to customers in mid-August.