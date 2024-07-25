Ladder for the Black Country: Former apprentice scoops top award at college celebration

Rhiannon Watts-Robinson, aged 24, who was an apprentice at St Edmund's Catholic Academy in Wolverhampton, beat off tough competition from nine other apprentices to be named overall apprentice of the year 2024 for the benefits she brought to the school during her training.

The awards ceremony, on Thursday, July 11, saw over 150 guests gather at the Molineux Stadium to celebrate the success of apprentices working for local and national companies.

Rhiannon, who was also named apprentice of the year for business support services at the event, was described as a standout apprentice and praised for the exceptional business improvement project she implemented during her training.

The project revolutionised the way staff order lunchtime meals for students in isolation by introducing a computerised form which significantly enhanced accuracy and efficiency.

Rhiannon, who is now a marketing and data administrator at the school, said: "The apprenticeship taught me practical skills and gave me the confidence to look at new ways of working, and it was great to see how well my new procedure was received and the difference it has made to staff and students."

Debra Curtis, administration manager, at St Edmund's, said: "We are very proud of the role we played in supporting Rhiannon through her apprenticeship and enabling her to move forward in her professional career."

For details of apprenticeships offered by the college go to https://www.wolvcoll.ac.uk/demographic/apprentices/