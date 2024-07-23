Radisson unveiled as Edgbaston Stadium hotel partner

The proposed Radisson RED Birmingham Edgbaston Stadium – part of the group’s RED lifestyle four-star brand – will feature 146 rooms including 85 with pitch-facing balconies.

Also 18 of the pitch-view rooms will be fully convertible into hospitality spaces, while the fourth level will feature a rooftop restaurant and bar with a 160 sq metre outside terrace offering panoramic views of the Birmingham skyline.

The hotel is the centrepiece of a project that includes the redevelopment of the stadium’s Raglan and family stands, incorporating a modern, new concourse with enhanced food and drink options and improved facilities for disabled spectators.

Detailed consultation, including with residents and Warwickshire County Cricket Club members, will take place next month ahead of a planning application being submitted later in the year.

If granted, the project is expected to be finished by spring 2027 with the hotel opening in time for that year’s men’s Ashes Test against Australia.

Edgbaston chief operating officer Craig Flindall, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Radisson Hotel Group; the brand’s upscale lifestyle theme is a perfect fit for our vision of the stadium’s ambitious Masterplan project.

“The redevelopment will cement our position as one of the country’s few premier stadia and hotel complexes and offer a genuine destination experience for people wanting to visit Birmingham or the West Midlands.

“It’s phase three of our Masterplan project to transform the stadium into a vibrant economic centre delivering lasting investment into the local community.

“The initial phase saw the creation of the Corkfield apartments – which were recently named regional Apartment Development of the Year – and plaza area which we now use for community events.

“And phase two saw the opening of Xcelerate with Edgbaston which is a new catering and hospitality centre of excellence, operated with our catering partner Levy, which is offering great career opportunities for local people at the stadium.”

E