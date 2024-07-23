New office sparks expansion push for Arc Electrical

ARC Electrical UK Services , which was founded by Adam Checketts in 2021, has moved into a 2,500 sq ft facility on Dormston Trading Estate, providing a larger home for the business to expand and giving it a dedicated training space for staff.

The company supports the private sector and social housing providers with a range of services, including full electrical installation works, new builds, upgrades on offices and factories and electrical safety reports.

Clients span from Holden's Brewery and Wolverhampton Wanderers to G&T Properties, GreenSquareAccord, Black Country Housing and Utopia Maintenance.

Mr Checketts said: “We’ve come a long way since we started back in 2021, after work I was completing on weekends and evenings got so much that I decided to turn it into a full-time venture.

“Most of our growth in the early stages came from ‘word of mouth’ about our professionalism, the quality of our work and our ability to turn around jobs quickly when the rest of our sector was giving lead times of six weeks or more.”

He continued: “We then started to be win tenders for larger contracts with major organisations - that has really transformed where we are going and led to the new offices just off Burton Road in Upper Gornal.

“This investment gives us a central hub to manage the different teams we have out on site, a place where we can host clients and, importantly, the capability to train our electricians. In fact, we ‘ve decided to make the room available to local companies so they can train people in the community.”

ARC Electrical UK Services, which is a big supporter of Dynamic Rocks and Pop Choir, now employs seven people, including electricians, admin staff, one improver and two apprentices - the latter a firm commitment to offer long-term employment opportunities for young people.

A string of new contract wins has seen turnover rocket to £425,000 and, with a host of new projects due to kick-off shortly, the CHAS Elite and NICEIC-accredited firm is now turning its attention to taking on further admin support and two more qualified electricians.

Adam went on to add: “As a company we are committed to leading our industry in safety advancements, workforce training and embedding new technology into our offer…ultimately giving our customers access to ‘greener’ power and cost savings through more efficient lighting and systems.

“We are passionate about our Black Country roots and want to grow to be one of the best electrical businesses in the region.”