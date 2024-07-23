H&T trading in line with expectations

Since May 16 the group, which has shops across the Black Country and in Kidderminster, has seen trading in line with expectations.

It will announce its interim results for the six months to the end of June on August 20.

H&T said availability of small sum credit continues to be constrained generally for consumers.

The capital value of its pledge book at the end of June was £105 million – up £10m on the year and £4m since the end of 2023..

Retail sales, through the demand for its high quality new and pre-owned jewellery and watches, and foreign currency revenues continue to perform in line with forecasts.

Chris Gillespie, H&T chief executive, said: "I am pleased to report that overall, trading performance in the first six months of the financial year has been in line with our expectations. I look forward to updating the market fully when we announce the group's interim results."