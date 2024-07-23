Entrepreneurial spark celebrated at two-year anniversary

Representatives of the City of Wolverhampton Council, Black Country Chamber of Commerce and University of Wolverhampton attended the event at the multi-purpose venue in Railway Drive to mark the impact of IGNITE since 2022.

Guests heard from a cross section of business owners who have made use of the facility to find out about its success in encouraging economic growth in the region.

In two years, the centre has supported more than 600 start-up businesses by providing a place to work, network and learn new skills. Fledgling businesses have now gone on to employ others and open new premises having had support at IGNITE.

Located on the ground floor of the i10 office and retail complex close to the city centre’s transport interchange, IGNITE was launched by City of Wolverhampton Council, Black Country Chamber of Commerce and University of Wolverhampton to provide a free to use business workspace and start-up centre to help encourage entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses.

With co-working opportunities and access to business support services, the central location was chosen to make the centre easily accessible from all transport routes.

IGNITE provides entrepreneurs, start-ups, established growing SMEs, students and graduates with free bookable working spaces, resources and business support, all with the aim of creating the ecosystem for future success.

Among those to benefit from IGNITE’s support was Charlotte Davies, who has built her marketing company Charlotte the Copywriter through being based at the hub. She told the guests: “My job takes me all over the country and all over the world but it all started at IGNITE. It gives me a community, it gives me friendship and gives me support. It has really given me a boost.”

Neil Hodgkiss, who uses IGNITE to remote work for software company Vulcan Forged, said: “I choose to work from IGNITE because it offers everything I need. I often find I get more done working at IGNITE than I do at home.”

Ramona Mensah, who works for her architecture firm Mensah Studios, said: “IGNITE has helped me a lot. When I was working from home I was struggling from a lack of opportunities. IGNITE has given me a nice location, a good environment for work, meeting rooms and networking events.”

Jamie Robinson, who set up recruitment business Robinson Guest through working at IGNITE, also shared his journey with the audience.

Councillor Chris Burden, City of Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city development, jobs and skills, said: “At the IGNITE hub we have had countless businesses start up and begin their journey in the world of business. We have been there to provide skills support and much more, including networking and the building of resilient connections. IGNITE has made a positive impact on Wolverhampton's start-up economy."

The chamber of commerce got behind IGNITE as part of its role as the leading support agency for firms based within or active across Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall.

Sian Roberts​​​​, sales and marketing director, said: “We are delighted to see so many people benefit from support in growing their businesses and their skills since IGNITE opened in 2022.

“The chamber has a proud heritage of supporting new businesses to grow by creating an environment conducive to success and improving business performance so we are pleased to see IGNITE build upon this success by offering expert information, networking and key support.”

Ceri Jones, director of research and enterprise at the University of Wolverhampton, said: “The University of Wolverhampton has been thrilled to be a partner in the important work of IGNITE and in doing so to play our role in helping support, develop and up-skill our local business base.

“We are proud to celebrate the successes of the first two years and look forward to the future work that IGNITE can do to provide opportunities to the people of Wolverhampton.”

The name of IGNITE is an abbreviation of its key features, namely Innovate, Grow, Navigate, Ideas, Technology, Entrepreneurship. As well as bookable desks, it has two meeting rooms available for use and an event space, all available every weekday.

To find out more about IGNITE go to www.ignitehub.co.uk