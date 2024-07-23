Award for Cameron Homes site manager

Matthew, whose role entails overseeing Chasetown-based Cameron Homes’ Sutton Park Grange development in Kidderminster, is one of 449 site managers that were named in this year’s awards across over 8,000 sites.

Running over the course of 18 months, the NHBC awards are assessed through thousands of site inspections, in-depth scoring and careful verification to identify exceptional site managers across the housebuilding industry. Matthew’s award now positions him in the top 5% of site managers in the UK.

This year, Cameron Homes is celebrating 30 years of building homes and has also retained its five-star homebuilder rating awarded by the Home Builders Federation.

Mr Williams said: "Receiving an NHBC Pride in the Job Award is a huge accomplishment. It's something I've been striving for and wouldn't have been possible without the incredible team that work alongside me to ensure every home we build meets the Cameron quality standard. This award is a true recognition of the team’s dedication to safe sites and quality-built homes.”

paul morrissey, Operations Director at Cameron Homes, added: "We are thrilled to congratulate Matthew on his NHBC Pride in the Job win. This award showcases our commitment to building exceptional-quality homes.

“Having outstanding site managers, like Matthew, is essential for the success of each development and our continued growth as we step into our 30th year.”

Matthew and fellow Pride in the Job Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn. The National Supreme Award winners will then be announced in January.