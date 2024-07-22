Kendrick Homes launches £8m development

Maypole Place at Evesham will provide buyers with a choice of two, three and four-bedroom properties – all offering the latest green technology to improve energy efficiency.

Starting at £295,000, every home is fitted with photovoltaic panels, air source heat pumps, LED lighting and electric car chargers, with the scheme boasting a large green space at its heart.

The 184-year-old developer will also be offering discounted open market value homes, with six properties available specifically for local people to help them get on the ladder.

“Maypole Place is an important development for Evesham and provides much needed access to beautiful homes, ideal for young couples, families and downsizers,” explained James Rennison, managing director at Kendrick Homes.

“We don’t just build properties; we build communities, and we are delighted to be able to roll-out the discounted open market value scheme on this development."