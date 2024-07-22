Community engagement invited over city centre regeneration

The council and ECF – formerly the English Cities Fund – have entered into a development agreement to bring forward proposals for up to 1,000 new homes alongside shops, and public spaces as part of the city’s largest regeneration opportunity to date.

It features prominently in the Wolverhampton Investment Prospectus and is detailed in the City Centre Local Area Action Plan.

City Centre West has long been identified as a location for regeneration and investment.

The engagement event will not present detailed images or plans but will seek to understand the challenges, opportunities, and priorities of the community.

It is part of a long-term approach to work with the community, with further events planned over the coming months.

The events will take place at The Urban Room, 18 Queen Square, Wolverhampton on Thursday, July 25 from 11am to 4pm and Wednesday, July 31, from 12 noon to 7pm.

The Urban Room is a project, supported by the Council, which provides a dedicated space for communities to engage in the regeneration of the city.

Residents are welcome to attend at any time during opening hours and members of the ECF team will be available to answer questions. Feedback forms will be available, and a dedicated website has also been launched at citycentrewest.co.uk which will include all the information on display at the event and be updated regularly.

Residents can also email ecfconsultation@plmr.co.uk or call 0800 368 7592 for more information and to leave feedback.

Councillor Chris Burden, the council’s cabinet member for city development, jobs, and skills, said: “Coming quickly after the Council and ECF entered into a development agreement for City Centre West, this initial period of engagement will be an important opportunity for residents.

“It’s a chance to engage with our delivery partnership, to share challenges and opportunities and help inform the designs and subsequent planning application.

“City Centre West will put people at the heart of our city with new homes, shops, and public spaces. I encourage as many residents as possible to engage and share their views.”

Basit Ali, development director – Midlands at Muse, said: “It is important we work in partnership with the community to shape the regeneration opportunity at City Centre West. This initial engagement session is a chance for people to tell us what they think about their city – what they want to protect, enhance, or change.

“Genuine placemaking only happens with the support and backing of the community so this is our first step towards building the relationships which will help define what ECF delivers in Wolverhampton.”