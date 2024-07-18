Ladder for Staffordshire: Celebration for apprentices

Apprentices from over 14 sectors attended the event at the County Showground on July 9.

Now in its ninth year, the Staffordshire Apprenticeship Graduation Awards help highlight the quality and range of apprentices and their contribution to the local economy.

Amongst those recognised is county council apprentice Andrew Brett, who has completed an operations and departmental manager Level 5 apprenticeship.

Andrew, who works with the authority’s flood management team said: “Everyone can do an apprenticeship, you are never too young or too old.

“Having been out of education for many years I can admit I was extremely nervous about starting the apprenticeship, but it’s been great. I’ve never been a gold-star student in academia, and I didn’t think I could do this. Short answer is Yes I can and yes I did!

“The support from my tutor at Newcastle Stafford College Group was incredible. The skills obtained have given me more confidence in delivering leadership in flood risk management which not only benefits myself, but my team and the county council. I’d urge others to definitely explore the apprenticeship route.”

Molly Young also attended the ceremony having recently completed her Level 4 regulatory compliance officer apprenticeship, with the authorities Trading Standards service.

Molly said: “I’ve really loved doing my apprenticeship. I have always been interested in enforcement work, and this option has been a fantastic way to achieve my goal. It's great to be in a job I enjoy, getting paid for it, and learning simultaneously. No two days are the same, and the apprenticeship has offered me a valuable mix of practical, hands-on work with the team and academic learning through my training provider.”

Councillor Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education at Staffordshire County Council, said: “Once again it’s great to be celebrating with our apprentices at the graduation awards.

“Apprenticeships remain key to growing our economy and are an excellent way to grow new talent, address skills shortages and make sure we have a skilled workforce. More and more higher-level apprenticeships are also being made available each year, which employers need; giving individuals the chance to continue their professional development and fully realise their potential.

“I would like to say a huge thanks to all of the employers here today supporting these young people, and a huge congratulations to the graduates themselves. They have a very bright future.”

Jaycee Costello who completed his Level 3 information communications technician apprenticeship also attended the graduation.

He said: “I have now started my career as an IT support officer in cyber security and its thanks to my apprenticeship, which I really enjoy. It’s brilliant, being able to learn on the job while studying one day per week and getting paid at the same time. I would urge others to consider doing an apprenticeship.”

This year’s graduation was sponsored by KMF, NSCG, Staffordshire Providers Network, West Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network and Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce.

More information on apprenticeships in Staffordshire and a search of all those available can be found at Staffordshire Jobs and Careers at https://bit.ly/ApprenticeshipsStaffs