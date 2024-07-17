Operator of well-known city centre hotel enters administration but trading continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Cube Hotel, which employs nearly 100, is trading as normal.

MSHA Global Investments, the operators, bought the hotel – formerly Hotel Indigo – two years ago for £12.5 million.

Specialist hotel operators from Brightstar Hospitality Management have been engaged by administrators Quantuma to assist them in running the hotel on floors 23 and 24 of the landmark building.

MSHA also owns the leasehold to the Marco Pierre White restaurant but that is unaffected by the administration. Black & White Hospitality owns the master franchise rights to the restaurant located on the top floor of The Cube and the restaurant and bar continue to take bookings and operate as normal.

Richard Easterby, Andrew Andronikou and Nick Simmonds of Quantuma have been appointed joint administrators of MSHA.

The Cube building in Birmingham

Mr Easterby said: “The immediate priority for the joint administrators is to ensure that the hotel trading position is stabilised and that operations are maintained to ensure the is no impact on guests.

“We are pleased to confirm that deposits paid and future event bookings are being honoured as we seek to assess the options available to secure the long term future of this iconic Birmingham hotel.”