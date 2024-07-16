Tara Group builds for the future

Tara Group, which consists of three construction specialists in Chasetown Civil Engineering, Cameron Homes and Keon Homes, has promoted Bethan Stimpson and Robert Tarn as group finance director and group health, safety and environmental director respectively.

Rob Tarn

The duo are playing a key role in the ambitious plans of the group, which together sources and acquires land, provides civil engineering and groundworks, builds home for open market sale and private rent, and works with local authorities and partners to deliver affordable housing.

Matt Beckley is the third senior promotion, taking on the role of partnerships director at Keon Homes after overseeing the acquisition of key sites and navigating the firm’s move into the Extra Care space.

Matt Beckley

Sir John Crabtree, chairman of Tara Group said: “We are committed to supporting all our people and providing as many opportunities as possible for them to develop their skills and anchor their careers with us.

“Our expansion is down to the industry-leading individuals that we employ, and I am absolutely delighted to see Bethan, Robert and Matt come through as Directors. The surest way for our business to succeed is to encourage and support the great people who work for us in every way we can.”

Bethan Stimpson joined the Tara Group finance department last year, after completing a vital role as head of legacy for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Recognised in the 2023 King’s New Years Honours list for services to young people, she will now be responsible for overseeing the finance functions for all three companies.

Robert Tarn, who has recently been appointed onto the Chartered Institute of Building’s Health, Safety and Wellbeing advisory panel, has been with the group since 2020. His new role is critical for the development of the business, as it looks to meet latest legislation and continue to leave a positive social and environmental footprint on the societies in operates in.

Sir John Crabtree concluded: “In addition to our three director appointments, I’d also like to congratulate our dozen other promotions, many of whom are construction staff. These individuals are the heartbeat of our business.”

Tara Group is frequently recognised for its commitment to its people, with recent awards such as Great Places to Work, 5% Club Gold accreditation and recognition for its mental health and wellbeing initiatives.

The launch of the Tara Academy last year was a milestone moment in its history, providing the group with a training blueprint that will equip employees with the skills and knowledge to deliver the 50+ live projects they are currently working on.

Importantly, it also gives more than 250 staff across the three companies a clear overview of the learning and training opportunities available to them, all funded and put forward to offer continual career progression.