Noodle bar creates six jobs

There will be free food and entertainment at the new business in Hagley Road West from July 25 to 27 between 5pm and 8pm to launch it.

Across the three days there will be a DJ, dance, fire and stilt performances.

The new Chop Wok Express has created six new jobs

It has been modelled on oriental outdoor food spaces and features images from the Far East, where the menu draws its influence from.

Quinton franchisee Siam Farshidi-Nejad said: “All the team are very excited to launch and welcome the local community.

"We hope the community take advantage of the free food offer for two reasons – so they can taste our food and we can say hello."

Anyone wanting to take advantage of the free food offer will first have to register on the Chop Wok Express website – order.cwexpress.uk/register

Brand owner Andy Dulay said: "After all the hard work, long hours and planning, I’m so glad to see this fantastic looking store open. It really is a unique experience for the customer. Being a Brummie myself I know the area well and have confidence the locals will love it."

This new branch is follows the success of Chop Wok Express in Birmingham city centre, which opened recently.