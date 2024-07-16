Major redevelopment at Quarry Bank nears completion

The former derelict site, on Thorns Road, was purchased by Cradley Heath property developers Stewardson Developments in 2022.

After significant investment, the high-profile site is now unrecognisable and home to a state-of-the-art gym as well as the new premises for Enterprise which will feature a modern wash bay, valet service, secure vehicle storage area and cutting-edge customer administration station.

Adhel Rashid, facilities and construction specialist for Enterprise, said: “Enterprise Mobility have been servicing the Stourbridge community for over a decade and we are happy to be able to bring a new, purpose-built facility to the area.

“This will enable us to provide the highest level of service to our customers and we are honoured to have played a part in redeveloping an unused and unloved piece of land.

“The relocation, to a very visible road leading to Merry Hill shopping centre, will ensure longevity of the 10 members of staff currently working within Stourbridge with the potential for further additions over the coming year.”

The redevelopment of the site represents a major investment by Enterprise Mobility.

The 0.9 acre site is owned by brothers, Phil and Mark Stewardson of Stewardson Developments.

Director Phil Stewardson said: “We are thrilled with the transformation of this site. Previously, it was a run-down petrol station and car hire site that had fallen into disrepair.

“We invested significant funds to transform the site to attract prime candidates and we are thrilled to welcome Enterprise alongside Retroflex.”

Harvey Pearson, of Hexagon Commercial Property who brokered the deal, said: “We are very happy to have brokered this deal and, as a local business, are pleased to see the investment and transformation.

“We wish Enterprise every success.”