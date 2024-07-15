New Birmingham office for law firm

It is taking 6,500 sq ft of space at 1 Newhall Street in the heart of Birmingham’s business district and is expecting to make the move in September following fit-out works over the summer.

The firm has operated an office in Birmingham for eight years at St Paul’s Square, where its top-ranking family law team is based along with members of its construction, business services, real estate, and commercial litigation teams.

Lodders’ managing partner Paul Mourton said: “We are delighted to be expanding our presence in Birmingham with a fantastic and well-located office in order to build further on our strong growth and allow us to service our clients’ needs most effectively, across a full range of commercial and private law services. The move will bolster our plans to create new jobs and importantly enable us to recruit a wider and more diverse pool of talent. In addition, the new premises provide us with a new blueprint of what Lodders’ offices look and feel like, with sustainability features that ensure we meet the highest standards of energy efficiency and staff wellbeing, building on our existing, established culture.

“Our new space at 1 Newhall Street will support our consistent flight to quality and excellence. With established offices in Stratford upon Avon, Birmingham, Henley in Arden and Cheltenham, the firm’s client base continues to grow, and our fantastic new facilities in Birmingham will provide us with the opportunity to accelerate this growth across multiple practice areas.”

Lodders was supported in its search for new office premises by independent commercial property consultancy, Siddall Jones, which has offices in Birmingham and Dudley.

Director Edward Siddall-Jones said: “Lodders’ relocation to 1 Newhall Street, Birmingham, is a landmark move towards a more sustainable future. The building’s extensive sustainability features, from efficient water and energy systems to advanced lighting solutions and supportive transport facilities, make it a model of modern, eco-friendly office design. By choosing such a forward-thinking workspace, the firm is not only enhancing its operational efficiency but also making a significant contribution to environmental sustainability.”