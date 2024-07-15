Consultancy to create 100 jobs with Midlands hub

Part of the ALTEN Group, MP focuses on portfolio, programme, project and change management.

For more than three decades France-based MP has helped clients from the worlds of manufacturing, energy, utilities, financial services and the public sector to adopt the right people, tools and technology to deliver effective research and development, IT and transformation projects.

From its new Birmingham base, the business plans to create skilled jobs including project controllers, project managers, project consultants and change managers. The West Midlands Growth Company – the region’s official investment promotion agency – supported MIGSO-PCUBED’s investment by introducing it to local businesses, supporting with site selection and providing communications consultancy to promote their arrival in the region.

It is the latest in a wave of international companies to invest in the West Midlands.

Pooja Jobanputra, Midlands hub director at MIGSO-PCUBED UK, said: “We are an international organisation with regional presence because we understand that people buy from people. The West Midlands is gaining global recognition as a financial and professional services hotspot and with a ready-and-waiting potential client base, the region offered us a clear growth opportunity. Our new Birmingham base will be key to accelerating MIGSO-PCUBED’s ambitious UK and international expansion plans, so thank you to everyone who’s helped us celebrate the start of this exciting new chapter.”

Deputy Mayor of the West Midlands and deputy leader of Birmingham City Council, Sharon Thompson, said: “In recent years, Birmingham and the West Midlands have proven to be a magnet for major international consultancies due to their central location, cost-effective real estate and hotbed of specialist skills. It’s great to see MIGSO-PCUBED following in their footsteps – joining the UK’s largest regional business, finance and professional services cluster. The knowledge economy starts here.”