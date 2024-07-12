Roadchef renames service stations in nod to England reaching Euro 2024 final

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

England fans will see their favourite players' names on service stations up and down the country.

The Norton Canes services on the M6 toll is now Norton Kane in honour of England skipper and record goalscorer Harry Kane.

Iconic service station Watford Gap on the M1 has been renamed Watkins Gap after the Aston Villa striker’s heroics on Wednesday evening scoring the winner against the Netherlands.

England manager Gareth Southgate has had Stafford South service station on the M6 named after him. It is now called ‘Stafford South-gate’ services and the last England men’s captain to lift a major trophy Bobby Moore has had Sedgemoor services renamed after him.

Mark Fox, chief executive at Roadchef, said: “We couldn’t be more proud of the England men’s team, they have brought the nation together and we wanted in our small way to pay tribute to that. There will be a real celebratory atmosphere across the country this weekend, and whilst travelling across the motorway network can bring stress, we want our customers to be able to de-stress and revel in that excitement with a goal-worthy stop-off during our time with us.”

Other service stations that have been renamed include Annandale Water which is now called ‘Annandale Walker', Maidstone Services, which is now named ‘Maid-Stones’ services and Northampton Services, which has been renamed ‘Northamp-Toney’ services. ’

Roadchef has 30 locations across the nation, including 17 hotels and employs more than 3,000 people across its locations.