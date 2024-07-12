First look at designs to transform Wolverhampton neighbourhood which used to house Sainsbury's

The team behind an architectural competition for the city centre St George’s site have revealed a sneak peek of designs put forward by four teams of competing architects.

The artist impressions come ahead of a free event on Wednesday, July 17, where the teams will present their ideas for the five-acre brownfield plot to local residents and groups.

Members of the public will be able to ask questions and give their feedback, which will influence a decision on which idea to eventually go forward for the site, which used to be home to a city centre Sainsbury's.

Wolverhampton Council, social impact developers Capital&Centric and the Royal Institute of British Architects are collaborating on the competition, which has seen award-winning architects practices turn their attention to the city.

Each was given a brief to create a diverse and inclusive neighbourhood, with new homes, workspaces, facilities for locals and flexible outdoors spaces where the community can come together.

New first look images show how the 12-practices, forming four teams, have responded, with the retained and repurposed St George’s church at the heart of each vision.

Some of the ideas for St George's

The teams are:

Team 1 – Henley Halebrown, Studio Weave and APPARATA

Team 2 - Mikhail Riches and Periscope

Team 3 - Ash Sakula, Turner Works and Archio

Team 4 - Metropolitan Workshop, Studio Bark, Mole and Jan Kattein Architects

Each team will pitch ideas at Wulfrun Hall, University of Wolverhampton at the Halls, North Street, with a slot at either 3pm or 5.30pm. Local people are encouraged to register in advance at stgeorges.eventbrite.co.uk.

John Moffat, joint managing director at Capital&Centric, said: “It’s not long until the shortlisted teams unveil their ideas to the city, so we wanted to give a sneak peek of what’s in store. It’s fascinating to see how each group has interpreted the brief for the neighbourhood in their own unique way. We’re looking forward to revealing more and striking up conversations with locals about which one catches their eye.

“St George’s is a major opportunity to create a creative and aspirational neighbourhood to add to the fabric of the city centre, so it’s brilliant to have some of the UK’s leading architects on board as part of this RIBA-endorsed competition.”

The RIBA contest launched earlier this year, with a long list whittled down to a shortlist of four competition teams. Following the competition, the chosen design will be subject to more detailed design work, with Capital&Centric expecting to submit planning applications to the council later this year.