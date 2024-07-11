'I needed a complete change': Dudley mum leaves teaching behind to swap classrooms for cat care

Sharon Turner, who lives in Stourbridge with her 18-year-old son George and their two cats, Spike and River, has taught for thirty years as a music teacher at primary schools in the area, most recently Netherton Church of England school.

Sharon, whose friends refer to the squeezebox instrumentalist as ‘Concertina Turner’, has finally decided to move from pupils to purrs by launching her own business as part of the Cat Butler franchise. She is hired by cat-owners to visit and care for the pets in their own homes, serving the Stourbridge, Kingswinford, Dudley, Hagley, Kinver and Belbroughton communities.

Sharon Turner and some of her charges

"I've worked harder than I have ever worked - still finishing off a few days at school.

"It was quiet for a couple days - I've been out leafleting, marketing on social media - in the last couple of days I've been getting lots of requests. it's the time of year when people are booking holidays.