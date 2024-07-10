Heathrow joins Black Country Chamber membership group

It is part of the airport's drive to connect with business communities nationally.

Heathrow has taken up Platinum membership, which provides a platform for company leaders and senior level representatives to come together and tackle challenges that impact their organisation and explore opportunities to improve the region’s prospects.

With the highest number of annual passengers in Europe and one of the 10 highest in the world, Heathrow flies to more than 200 destinations in over 80 countries. In the 12 months to May, it served a record-breaking 81.5 million passengers.

Nigel Milton, chief communications and sustainability officer for Heathrow, said: “We are delighted to become members of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce. Heathrow has deep rooted connections with the Black Country and surrounding areas through our extensive regional supply chain spend totalling nearly £100 million a year in the West Midlands alone.

“Heathrow proudly support the Black Country's industrial heritage, acting as the global gateway for high value manufacturing exports being flown to more than 200 destinations across the world through our airport. Through the chamber network, working at a national and regional level, Heathrow is committed to the benefits of a thriving hub airport being felt right across the country, delivering sustainable growth and economic opportunity for Black Country businesses.”

The chamber's head of premium membership Gail Arnold said: “I am thrilled to welcome Heathrow to the Platinum Group and look forward to working with the company as it seeks to grow its profile in the West Midlands.

“Heathrow provides vital trade and business links that are essential for the UK’s economy so we delighted they have joined the chamber to play an important role in connecting Black Country businesses with global markets, customers and suppliers.

“The Heathrow team will have the chance to participate in a variety of networking events and initiatives designed to support business development and build on the success of the region. The Platinum Group provides great opportunities for peer-to-peer discussions and building long-lasting relationships.”

Chamber chief executive Sarah Moorhouse added: “It is a coup to have an international brand like Heathrow recognise the value of joining the chamber and want to use its membership as part of its strategy to reach businesses in our region. We will include Heathrow in a range of opportunities to help the team engage with businesses across the region and make the most of their membership