Tackling youth homelessness

To mark the beginning of the relationship, the two organisations recently came together alongside businesses from across the region for a clay pigeon shoot at Oakedge Shooting Ground, between Stafford and Rugeley, raising £5,790 for the charity.

The funds raised will contribute to the charity’s ongoing efforts to prevent youth homelessness, offering life skills training, education, and employment opportunities to young people aged 16 to 25-years-old who require support.

St Basils supports over 5,000 young people across the region annually and provides 1,000 young people with their own rooms or flats across its more than 40 accommodation schemes. With nearly 14,000 young people aged 16-25 affected by homelessness in the West Midlands each year, the two organisations are dedicated to using their shared resources and expertise to tackle this issue and support the region’s young people.

John Carlin, regional director of McLaughlin & Harvey, said: “Through the delivery of our construction projects and our dedicated employees, we work to support people and better the local communities around us. One of our core values is ‘We Care’ – which is why we are thrilled to join forces with St Basils to make a tangible difference for young people across the Midlands. The recent clay pigeon shoot event is just the first step in our commitment to support the charity’s invaluable work in providing essential support and housing solutions for young people in need."

Barrie Hodge, head of fundraising and communications for St Basils, added: “We are immensely thankful to McLaughlin & Harvey for choosing us as a charity they wish to support this year. The clay pigeon shoot raised vital funds for our work in preventing youth homelessness and will significantly impact the lives of young people in the West Midlands. We look forward to continuing this work into the year ahead.”