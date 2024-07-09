Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld introduces solar panels to reduce environmental footprint

In a bid to drive down energy costs and reduce its carbon footprint, the UK’s largest dealership for Erwin Hymer Group motorhomes has invested in renewable energy by installing 300 solar panels to its sales centre based at Creswell Park, Stafford.

Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld partnered with ECO-1 to install the panels which will generate around 85,000 kWh of electricity per annum, offering an estimated energy saving of £27,000 per year as well as generating around 8,000kWh of green electricity to feed back into the national grid.

As a responsible business, the investment in solar panels is the next phase in the company’s mission to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions.

Travelworld’s purpose-built sales centre already features energy saving technology including LED lighting, motion sensors and electric vehicle charging points for colleagues and customers to utilise.

In addition, the site boasts a 100 per cent renewable wood pellet burning system. The biomass renewable energy system heats the entire site and uses 95 per cent less CO₂ per 1,000 kWh of energy than gas heating.

Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld operations director Erik Baxendale commented: “The investment in solar energy aligns with our values to reduce our environmental footprint and act against the rising energy costs which have affected all companies in recent times.

“As a business with a proud heritage of stability and innovation, this is a long term investment that will have a positive and sustainable impact on both our carbon footprint and overall utility costs for years to come.

“The installation of the panels comes after we invested in electric vehicle charging points for our colleagues and customers, with a fleet of electric company vehicles in place.”

Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld opened the doors on its environmentally-friendly, purpose-built sales centre in 2019, having relocated from its former premises in Telford.

As well as its showroom selling new and used vehicles, Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld boasts a service centre and MOT testing facility to meet customer aftersales requirements.

Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld became an Erwin Hymer Group trading partner in 2013 and announced exclusivity with the group’s brands in 2015.

The dealership has exclusively sold premium German vehicles from the group’s leading manufacturers, Carado, Dethleffs, HYMER and Niesmann+Bischoff ever since, along with the Italian Laika brand.