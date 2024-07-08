The West Brom's new charitable foundation

The West Bromwich Building Society Foundation will support charitable causes that look to provide housing and rented accommodation to support social and community welfare, along with causes that seek to relieve financial hardship and poverty.

In the last 12 months, the West Brom have given more than £48,000 to various charitable causes.

Through establishing a charitable foundation, the society aims to make a real difference to local communities by distributing funding to causes aligned to their purpose and values.

The foundation’s decisions will be made by its board of trustees, who will be responsible for assessing applications and determining which charitable causes will benefit from funding.

Jonathan Westhoff, West Brom chief executive said: “Engagement with our local communities has always been a strong focus as it’s at the core of what it means to be a mutual. We want to be able to have a stronger influence on helping local people and supporting community initiatives in our region that are aligned to our purpose. In order to do that, I am really pleased to announce the launch of West Bromwich Building Society Foundation.”

The West Brom, founded in 1849, is the seventh largest building society in the UK.