Lendlease to upgrade Stafford barracks

Lendlease Construction Europe has been awarded three contracts for British Army facilities under a Ministry of Defence framework.

They are worth a combined £450 million.

At Beacon Barracks, off Beaconside, the work includes new builds and refurbishments of living, working, and training facilities.

It includes new single living accommodation, new and refurbished administration buildings, workshop facilities and a new multi-use games area.

The contracts have been secured under the Defence Estate Optimisation initiative and will be carried out for the Army and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation.

The other projects are at Imjin Barracks in Gloucestershire and St David’s Barracks in Bicester.

Lendlease said: “All of the works will aim to improve the lived experience of Army personnel and are focused on delivering a better structured, modern and more sustainable defence estate.

The contracts are part of the MoD’s 10-year Strategic Alliance Contract, under which Lendlease and six other tier one firms are delivering the design-and-build elements of the MoD’s 25-year DEO portfolio programme.

Galliford Try, Graham, ISG, Kier, Laing O’Rourke and Morgan Sindall are the other major contractors involved in the alliance.