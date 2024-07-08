Developer seeks more Black Country sites for new homes

Wavensmere Homes, based in Birmingham, is already planning Wolverhampton’s Canalside South, a former industrial site along the Wyrley and Essington Canal and the Wolverhampton Branch of the Birmingham Main Line Canal.

The 17.5-acre site will feature more than 500 eco-friendly homes and various commercial amenities.

Wavensmere is now looking for more brownfield sites over three acres in Midlands city centres and towns.

With 3,500 plots in the pipeline, the firm aims to build 1,000 homes per year to double its turnover to around £250 million.

Wavensmere , founded in 2015, delivered 522 homes in 2023 and is expected to reach £115m in turnover in 2024. Construction on five new developments, worth nearly £350m, is set to begin this year.

James Dickens, managing director of Wavensmere Homes, said: “The area we have intrinsic knowledge of is the East and West Midlands. It’s where our executive and management team live, where the majority of our core supply chain partners are based, and where we have an existing track record and established working relationships with local authorities. We would love to do more in Wolverhampton and across the Black Country, as we firmly believe the Birmingham ripple effect should be accelerating the regeneration of well-connected locations, such as Smethwick, Walsall and Dudley."