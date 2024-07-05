Waterside offices have £750k guide price in auction

The long leasehold property is Dudley Court North at the Waterfront Business Park, Brierley Hill.

It will have a guide price of more than £750,000 in the livestreamed sale which starts at 8.30am.

Ian Tudor, commercial auction director at Bond Wolfe, explained that the offices had approximately 115 years left of unexpired lease, and came with established tenants paying a total of £115,029 a year.

“This is a modern, well-presented office building with five suites on both the ground and first floors, together extending to approximately 16,106 sq ft.

“There are 21 allocated car parking spaces, with 10 underground and 11 above ground spaces.

“The property is gated out of hours and benefits from CCTV, 24-hour site security and extensive landscaped grounds," he said.

Dudley Court North is among 194 properties that are appearing in the auction.