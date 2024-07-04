Travel branch opens in Stourport

Located at 28 High Street, the branch features a brand-new format designed in partnership with interior and design agency Twelve Studio, providing a bright, fresh, and modernised holiday booking experience, as well as an in-store Post Office.

The branch will also feature a new interactive map for customers of all ages and digital screens to help holidaymakers discover the latest travel offers and unique package holidays available.

Part of The Midcounties Co-operative, Your Co-op Travel places great importance in supporting the communities it serves.

The Post Office allows customers to exchange currency.

An opending celebration will be held at the new branch on Wednesday, July 31 when Your Co-op Travel will be giving visitors the chance to win £100 towards a holiday with a Spin To Win game, as well as other prizes.

Your Co-op Travel tote bags filled with holiday essentials will also be given to customers who visit the branch for a holiday quote in the week following the event.

The team will continue to be led by Bridget Wilkinson and her team of experienced travel experts.

Your Co-op Travel is partnered with over 300 tour operators.

Katie Blunt, brand and marketing manager at Your Co-op Travel, saids: “We’re delighted to be opening our new branch in Stourport in what is a great step forward for our team.”

The new Stourport branch is open six days a week from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday to Friday and 9.30am to 5pm on Tuesday.