Ladder for Staffordshire: Courses boost number confidence

It is aimed at addressing a vital need for better basic maths skills in everyday life and work.

A significant number of adults struggle with basic numeracy, impacting their daily lives and employment opportunities.

Multiply aims to bridge this gap, providing flexible learning options to fit around busy schedules.

Since launching, the Multiply scheme in Staffordshire has supported more than 3,000 adults aged 19 and over to get the confidence and skills they need to secure jobs, progress in their careers, budget and help their children and grandchildren with homework.

Kirsty Bestwick, who has passed her Level 2 in Functional Maths course at Leek and Buxton College through the Multiply programme, says she is now a step closer to her dream job of becoming a teacher.

Mark Williams, who recently completed a course, said: "I used to find even simple calculations challenging. After taking the course, I’m more confident with everyday maths and even considering further studies."

Courses range from basic arithmetic to more advanced topics, available both online and in-person. The aim is to make maths practical and accessible, helping adults manage tasks such as budgeting and supporting their children’s education.

Further details can be found at www.staffordshirecommunitylearning.org.uk/multiply